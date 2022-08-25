Ewan McGregor to star in UK drama series A Gentleman In Moscow

Ewan McGregor

Hollywood actor Ewan McGregor said he is “very excited” to star in the upcoming UK drama series adapted from the best-selling novel by Amor Towles.

The Scottish star, 51, will lead the cast as Count Alexander Rostov and will also serve as an executive producer on the Paramount+ series titled A Gentleman In Moscow.

Set in the aftermath of the Russian revolution, McGregor’s character is spared immediate execution but is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol and threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside.

Ewan McGregor (Ian West/PA)

The series will see decades of Russian history unfold outside the hotel doors, with the character building a new life and discovering the value of friendship, family and love.

McGregor said: “It’s an amazing, wonderful story and I am very excited to get to play such a fabulous role.”

The series is an adaption of Towles’ best-selling novel, written by showrunner and executive producer Ben Vanstone, and production will begin later this year.

McGregor recently reprised his role of Star Wars favourite Obi-Wan Kenobi after almost two decades for the self-titled Disney+ TV series, having starring in three Star Wars prequels from 1999 to 2005.