Kid Cudi says it will take ‘a miracle’ to repair his friendship with Kanye West

Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott

— The Chosen One : I ? YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KiDCuDi) April 19, 2022