ASAP Rocky charged with two counts of assault with a firearm in Los Angeles

ASAP Rocky at Wireless Festival 2013 – Day 3 – London

ASAP Rocky has been charged with two counts of assault with a firearm, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has announced.

The US rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a victim in an incident that occurred in November of last year.

The DA’s office said he also allegedly fired the weapon in the direction of the victim in a subsequent confrontation.

Mayers, 33, who recently welcomed his first child with Rihanna, faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offence that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” said District Attorney George Gascon.

“My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

Mayers is due to be arraigned on Wednesday August 17 in Los Angeles.