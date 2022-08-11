Timothee Chalamet shares first glimpse of cannibal love story Bones And All

Timothee Chalamet at Dune screening – London

Timothee Chalamet has shared a first glimpse of upcoming cannibal love story Bones And All.

The film, based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis, also stars Taylor Russell and Sir Mark Rylance.

It is due to premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival, which runs from August 31 to September 10, before general release in November.

LUCA GUADAGNINO’S BONES AND ALL ??? pic.twitter.com/Q1ErygQvGF — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) August 10, 2022

The story follows young cannibals Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet) as they travel across America.

Bones and All is directed by Luca Guadagnino, who directed Chalamet previously in the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name.

The film earned Chalamet an Oscar nomination for best actor and also starred Armie Hammer.