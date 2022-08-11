Notification Settings

Steve Martin will not seek film and TV roles after Only Murders In The Building

ShowbizPublished:

The actor and comedian, 76, said though he has no interest in retiring fully, he would like to ‘work a little less’.

Steve Martin says that he will no longer be seeking film or television roles following the conclusion of US comedy show Only Murders In The Building.

Martin's lengthy career, spanning both television and film, has seen him win five Grammy Awards, a Primetime Emmy and an Honorary Academy Award in 2013.

Martin’s lengthy career, spanning both television and film, has seen him win five Grammy Awards, a Primetime Emmy and an Honorary Academy Award in 2013.

His well known roles include Cheaper By The Dozen, The Father Of The Bride and Planes, Trains And Automobiles.

Martin currently stars in US comedy show Only Murders In The Building alongside Selena Gomez (pictured) and Martin Short.

He currently stars in Only Murders In The Building, a comedy about three true-crime obsessives in a co-living arrangement, alongside Selena Gomez and Martin Short.

Martin and Short are also performing in their live show, You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Martin said: “We were very happy just doing the live show.

“There may be a natural end to that — somebody gets sick, somebody just wears out — but I wouldn’t do it without Marty.

The actor and comedian, 76, said though he has no interest in retiring fully, he would like to ‘work a little less’ (PA)

“When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others. I’m not going to seek other movies.

“I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.”

But he added that despite his lack of desire for major on screen roles, he was not considering retirement.

“My wife keeps saying, ‘You always say you’re going to retire and then you always come up with something,’” he told THR.

“I’m really not interested in retiring. I’m not. But I would just work a little less. Maybe.”

