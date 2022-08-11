‘Dreams do come true’ – Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton welcome first child

Lottie Tomlinson

Lottie Tomlinson has welcomed her first child with former professional tennis player Lewis Burton.

The 24-year-old make-up artist, the younger sister of One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, announced the news on Instagram.

She shared a black and white photo of the child’s torso alongside the caption: “Dreams do come true,” before adding a red heart emoji.

Lewis Burton (Joe Giddens/PA)

Burton, 30, who was previously in a relationship with late Love Island presenter Caroline Flack, posted a photo of Tomlinson and wrote: “Very proud of you, we are both lucky to have you.”

Lottie’s sister Phoebe celebrated by sharing a photo of her sibling holding her baby bump, adding: “I am so beyond proud of you. He is perfect. Love you both.”

Tomlinson and Burton have been in a relationship since July 2020 and announced they were expecting a child together in February this year.

The pair have both experienced tragedy in recent years.

Burton’s ex-girlfriend Flack died by suicide in February 2020.

Tomlinson’s sister Felicite died of an accidental overdose three years after her mother Johannah died of leukaemia in 2016.