BGT star Molly Rainford named in Strictly Come Dancing line-up

Molly Rainford

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford has been announced as the latest star to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing.

The singer and actress was unveiled as the 10th celebrity contestant joining the 20th series of the BBC One show on CBBC’s Newsround on Wednesday.

Speaking about her dancing debut, the 21-year-old said: “I’m so excited to be part of Strictly Come Dancing, I’ve watched it for years and can’t wait to meet the pros and the others taking part.

Molly Rainford on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent (ITV/PA)

“I can’t wait to learn the moves and get dancing.”

On Instagram, she added: “I already know it’s gonna be an experience of a lifetime & I can’t wait to meet the rest of the @bbcstrictly family I’ll be sharing it with. Get me to the dance floor.”

Rainford found fame at the age of 11 in 2012 when she became the youngest ever finalist on Britain’s Got Talent.

She went on to study at the Sylvia Young Theatre School before gaining the lead role as an intergalactic pop superstar in hit CBBC show Nova Jones, which is to return for a second and third series.

She joins a Strictly line-up of Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor, Bros singer Matt Goss, Kiss radio host Tyler West, Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, comedian and actress Jayde Adams, Coronation Street actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, Loose Women star Kaye Adams and Radio 2’s Richie Anderson.

The last series of Strictly was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.