Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor ninth celebrity contestant for Strictly 2022

Ellie Taylor

Ted Lasso actress Ellie Taylor has been announced as the latest star to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing.

The comedian, 38, was unveiled on ITV’s Lorraine on Tuesday and is the ninth celebrity confirmed for the 20th series of the BBC One show.

Speaking about her upcoming debut on the dance floor, she said: “Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins. I’m absolutely over the moon to be a part of Strictly 2022.

From Mock The Week to The Mash Report to Ted Lasso, actress and comedian Ellie Taylor is ready to shine on #Strictly! ✨ ? https://t.co/xKFbRYO4Be @EllieJaneTaylor pic.twitter.com/qS3sLcIXxC — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 9, 2022

“I’ve watched the show for years, so to be able to take to the dance floor is a dream come true, for both me and mum, who is a Strictly super fan.

“At the moment I’m focusing on the excitement and glitter, and choosing to ignore the fact that I have the dancing ability of a newly-born giraffe. Bring it on!”

Taylor began her stand-up career on ITV’s Show Me The Funny before going on to write and perform five live comedy shows.

She has also appeared on Mock The Week, The Mash Report and Live at the Apollo.

In the hit Apple TV series Ted Lasso she plays Flo “Sassy” Collins, who becomes infatuated with Ted.

Ellie Taylor (Ian West/PA)

More recently, she featured as a co-host on Channel 4’s The Great Pottery Throw Down and her debut book, My Child And Other Mistakes, became a Sunday Times bestseller in 2021.

She joins the already announced celebrity line-up of Bros star Matt Goss, Kiss radio host Tyler West, Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, comedian and actress Jayde Adams, Coronation Street actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, Loose Women star Kaye Adams and Radio 2’s Richie Anderson.

The last series of Strictly was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.