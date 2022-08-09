Notification Settings

First Dates waitress Laura Tott ties the knot

ShowbizPublished:

The former paramedic turned TV star thanked friends and family for ‘the best day of her life’ following the event on Sunday.

Laura Tott (left) at Mother! Premiere – London
First Dates waitress Laura Tott has thanked friends and family for “the best day of her life” after tying the knot with her partner.

The former paramedic turned TV star said there was “so much I want to write” about the occasion as she shared a selection of pictures to her Instagram.

Ms Tott rose to fame on the Channel 4 dating show.

Posting on Instagram she wrote: “Mr & Mrs Clarke. 07.08.22.

“There is so much I want to write, and so many people I want to thank for the best day of our life, but for now it’s honeymoon time & our time to fully unwind.

“Thanks for every single gorgeous message so far.”

Photos showed the couple sharing kisses in front of the congregation and on the beach as well as dancing at an afterparty.

