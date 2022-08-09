England Women’s football star Lauren Hemp to make guest appearance on Hollyoaks

Lauren Hemp next to the Hollyoaks sign

England Women’s football star Lauren Hemp is due to make a special guest appearance on Hollyoaks.

The Lioness and Manchester City forward will play herself as a football coach on the Channel 4 show, following her historic win at the 2022 Euros last month.

England triumphed over Germany with an explosive 2-1 win at Wembley Stadium on July 31.

Hemp will coach Kathleen-Angel’s football team, with characters Charlie Osborne and Ella Cunningham starstruck to have a Lioness teaching them skills.

Her appearance came about after Hollyoaks recorded an additional scene the day after the Euros final to mark the win.

It featured Nadira and Juliet watching a replay of the end of the match and celebrating.

“I love Hollyoaks and never miss it so when they posted the scene about us on their Instagram I then shared it on my story,” Hemp said.

“Then my agent called and said that I had been invited to come and film a scene.

“I can’t tell you what I replied but I shouted it down the phone!

“It was like a dream. I had two dreams in life and they’ve both happened in the last few weeks.”

She added: “It was a surreal day and I was just thinking I can’t believe I am here, and people want my picture… I was really nervous but everyone was lovely.

“I’d love to come back again. I’d like to play a serial killer.”

Hemp, who says her favourite Hollyoaks character is Mercedes McQueen, says her post-Euros goal is to continue to inspire as many girls and boys to be involved as possible.