Bridgerton leads the pack for TV Choice Awards nominations

Bridgerton

Bridgerton leads the pack in nominations for this year’s TV Choice Awards as it scores three nods.

The hit Regency-era show is up for best drama series, competing with All Creatures Great And Small, Death In Paradise and Outlander.

Jonathan Bailey, who stars as Anthony Bridgerton, has been nominated for best actor alongside Daniel Laurie in Call The Midwife, Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders and Ben Whishaw in This Is Going To Hurt.

Netflix’s megahit Squid Game has also received a nomination in the best new drama category. (Netflix/PA)

Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma in season two of the hit Netflix show, is up for best actress.

She will face tough competition from Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, Jenny Agutter in Call The Midwife and Nicola Walker in The Split.

Netflix’s megahit Squid Game has also received a nod in the best new drama category.

The dystopian Korean drama will go up against the LGBTQ+ drama Heartstopper, comedy series The Larkins, as well as medical comedy This Is Going To Hurt based on the best-selling memoir by Adam Kay.

The race for the best comedy performance prize will also be close between Ricky Gervais in After Life, Siobhan McSweeney in Derry Girls, Lee Mack in Not Going Out or Brenda Blethyn in Kate & Koji.

LGBTQ+ drama Heartstopper has been nominated in the best new drama category. (Netflix/PA)

Meanwhile, Neighbours, which just aired its last episode after 37 years on screen, will battle Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Neighbours for the best soap award.

The BBC has swept the best family drama category with Doctor Who, Casualty, Call The Midwife and Around The World In 80 Days all getting nominations.

And The Chase, Pointless and Pointless Celebrities, Steph’s Packed Lunch and This Morning have all been nominated in the best daytime show category.

Comedian Jo Brand will host this year’s awards ceremony which will take place at the London Hilton on Park Lane on November 14.

Brand said: “I am, as always, really looking forward to the great evening of The TV Choice Awards 2022.

“It’s always a lively event, and yes, that is a euphemism!”

Comedian Jo Brand will host this year’s awards ceremony which will take place at the London Hilton on Park Lane (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The awards show, which is in its 26th year, honours TV shows and stars and is voted for by an audience of TV fans.

Jon Peake, editor of TV Choice magazine, said: “It’s a real thrill to see such a diverse range of talent among the nominations this year, as well as some established favourites.