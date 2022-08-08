Kiss radio host Tyler West latest addition to Strictly line-up

Tyler West

Kiss radio host Tyler West has been announced as the latest celebrity to join the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

The 26-year-old presenter, who previously appeared on CBBC, said he could not wait to “shake a leg” on the show’s famous ballroom floor.

He is the seventh name confirmed for the upcoming series, after paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, comedian and actress Jayde Adams, Coronation Street actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, Loose Women star Kaye Adams and Radio 2’s Richie Anderson.

✨ “I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor” Tyler West is the seventh celebrity contestant confirmed for #Strictly Come Dancing 2022 and he’s excited to join the FAB-U-LOUS family!Read more ➡️ https://t.co/MGjvvsTiKF pic.twitter.com/h2Sh4esJST — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) August 8, 2022

After the news was announced on Kiss Breakfast with Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, West said: “I am so gassed to be joining the Strictly family. As I started writing this I already got cramp.

“It’s going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be so far outside my comfort zone.

“It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins.”

West hosts weekday afternoons on Kiss, for which he was nominated for Audio and Radio Industry Awards for best new presenter in 2020.

He started his broadcasting career in children’s television, presenting for CBBC, and has also hosted MTV News, HQ Trivia and the red carpet live show for the 2020 Baftas.

Before that, he played handball and represented the GB national team from a young age.

The last series of Strictly was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.