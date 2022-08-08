Britney Spears and Sir Elton John to collaborate on new song Hold Me Closer

Britney Spears

Britney Spears is set to return to the music scene in a collaboration with Sir Elton John.

Details of the project are limited but the new track will be titled Hold Me Closer, a spokesman confirmed to the PA news agency.

It had been previously speculated that the pair were working on a new version of Sir Elton’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer.

Sir Elton shared an image to his official Instagram of a rose and rocket emoji with the words “hold me closer” on Monday.

More information is due to be shared in the coming week, the spokesman added.

Rumours of the high-profile collaboration were reported last month by US media outlets, although until now there has been no official confirmation.

It comes as the Toxic singer continues her legal battle with her father Jamie Spears over his alleged misconduct during her 13-year conservatorship.

Last month a US judge denied a motion by Mr Spears that the pop star should return to court to face further questioning over the controversial legal arrangement, which ended in November last year.