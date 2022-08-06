Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson end relationship after nine months of dating

ShowbizPublished:

The Hollywood power couple – colloquially known as ‘Kete’ – have reportedly ended the relationship on amicable terms, according to US media outlets.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly split up after nine months of dating.

The Hollywood power couple – colloquially known as “Kete” – have ended the relationship on amicable terms, according to US media outlets.

It comes four months after they made their official red carpet debut together at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in May.

Kardashian, 41, confirmed their relationship in March in a post on Instagram, shortly after she was declared legally single after filing for divorce from rapper Kanye West.

Details of the romance were shared in the Disney+ series The Kardashians, which concluded in June.

Although Davidson did not physically feature in the first series of the new show, viewers will found out how the couple met among other intimate details.

The relationship has caused tension with West, who made a string of online attacks against Davidson and released a song including the lyrics “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass”.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, and was declared legally single earlier in 2022.

The couple had married in 2014 and share four children: North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News