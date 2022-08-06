Beyonce rounds out week of Break My Soul remixes with Madonna collaboration

Beyonce and Madonna collaboration

Beyonce has rounded out a week of remix releases for her hit track Break My Soul with a collaboration featuring Madonna.

The pop megastars came together for “The Queen’s Remix” of the song, which features on Beyonce’s recently released and highly-anticipated album Renaissance.

The track combines Break My Soul – originally released as a single – with Madonna’s 1990 hit Vogue, and is available to buy exclusively on Beyonce’s website.

The week following the album’s release has seen the release of several remixes from artists including will.i.am, Terry Hunter, Honey Dijon and Nita Aviance.

The week also saw Beyonce claim her fourth UK number one album for Renaissance – but missed out on securing the chart double.

The album, which incorporates house music and dance floor-focused Afrobeats, outsold its closest competition three to one to reach the top spot.

The 40-year-old has previously topped the UK charts on three occasions as a solo artist – with debut Dangerously In Love (2003), 4 (2011) and Lemonade (2016).

As a member of Destiny’s Child, she reached number one with Survivor in 2001.

However, Break My Soul reached only number two on the singles chart following tough competition from Afraid To Feel by LF System.

Renaissance is Beyonce’s seventh studio album, and her first solo offering in six years following the release of the critically acclaimed Lemonade in 2016.

The singer said she intends to remove the word, with a spokesperson telling the PA news agency: “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful manner, will be replaced in the lyrics.”