Tom Felton at the Fashion Awards 2021 – London

Tom Felton says he has “loved every minute” of performing on the West End, as he celebrated his 100th show and the one-year anniversary of the supernatural thriller, 2:22 – A Ghost Story.

The former Harry Potter star said he was “proud” to have been part of the production and that working with his fellow cast members was a “privilege”.

2:22 – A Ghost Story is written by Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster, and the show follows Jenny, who believes her new home is haunted, while her husband Sam does not believe it.

Felton, best known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the world-famous wizard series, plays Sam, while Doctor Who star Mandip Gill plays Jenny.

Posting a photo of himself with fellow cast members to mark the milestone, Felton wrote on Instagram: “We clocked our 100th show this week…and the 1 year anniversary of @222aghoststory opening in London.

“I am so proud to be a part of this production, I’m even prouder of all the company back stage & front of house that make every night happen.

“Best of all, I get the privilege to share the stage with these lovely fellows every single night – I’ve loved every minute.”

The actor previously revealed his Harry Potter co-star Matthew Lewis told him to “embrace the madness” after he went to him and Daniel Radcliffe for advice ahead of his West End debut.