Smethwick star Richie Anderson taking to the dance floor for Strictly Come Dancing 2022

By Eleanor LawsonSmethwickShowbizPublished: Comments

TV and radio presenter Richie Anderson, who hails from Smethwick, is the latest celebrity to be announced for the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Smethwick's own Richie Anderson will be putting on his dancing shoes in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing. Photo: BBC/PA Wire.
Richie will be in the show's third same-sex pairing, following in the footsteps of Nicola Adams and Katya Jones in 2020, and John Whaite and Johannes Radebe in 2021.

The award-winning presenter said: "Can't believe I'm typing this. I'm going to be on Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

"My dream has come true. I can't wait to get in the iconic ballroom. Good luck to my pro partner as my dancing skills have previously been compared to Bambi on ice. Bring it on."

Richie joins actor Will Mellor and soap star Kym Marsh on the show, with further contestants still to be confirmed.

Last year, the trophy was lifted by Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, who won over the hearts of the nation with their chemistry and boundary-breaking routines.

Ayling-Ellis was also the series' first ever deaf contestant.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

