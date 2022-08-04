Matt Smith questions number of sex scenes in Game Of Thrones prequel

Matt Smith

Matt Smith has said he found himself asking: “Do we need another sex scene?” while filming the upcoming Game Of Thrones prequel series, House Of The Dragon.

The former Doctor Who star, 39, plays Daemon Targaryen in the story set 200 years before the events of the original sprawling HBO series, which became notorious for its explicit portrayal of sex and violence.

British actress Emilia Clarke, who played queen Daenerys Targaryen, revealed after Game Of Thrones had concluded its final series that she had felt uncomfortable with some of her nude scenes.

Speaking to Rolling Stone UK about the upcoming prequel series, Smith said: “You do find yourself asking: ‘Do we need another sex scene?’ And they’re like: ‘Yeah, we do.’

“I guess you have to ask yourself: ‘What are you doing? Are you representing the books, or are you diluting the books to represent the time (we’re living in)?’

“And I actually think it’s your job to represent the books truthfully and honestly, as they were written.”

Asked about his own sex scenes, Smith jokingly added: “Yeah — slightly too much, if you ask me.”

The 10-episode series is based on George R R Martin’s Fire And Blood novel, which tells the story of House Targaryen.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in the forthcoming HBO series, House of the Dragon (HBO/PA)

Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans will all also star.

Smith also reflected on the controversial ending of Game Of Thrones, which divided viewers and prompted a petition calling for the finale to be re-shot.

He said: “I think you’re always going to disappoint some people. Ultimately, the body of work they produced stands up.

“Was it a perfect ending? It’s a matter of opinion. It didn’t bother me, I liked it.”