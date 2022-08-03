Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ashley Cain finishes first of five marathons in aid of childhood cancer charity

ShowbizPublished:

Cain’s daughter Azaylia died of leukaemia last April aged eight months.

Ashley Cain
Ashley Cain

Ex-footballer Ashley Cain has completed the first of five planned charity marathon runs in aid of a foundation in honour of his late daughter.

The runs, which will take in five major cities in Ireland and the UK over the next five days, are to mark the second birthday on August 10 of his daughter Azaylia, who died of leukaemia in April last year, at the age of eight months.

Cain’s route through Dublin began at Fitzwilliam Square, passed Stephen’s Green and through Phoenix Park, Crumlin, Terenure and Ballsbridge before he finished back in the city centre at around 4pm.

He will go on to run in Belfast on Thursday, Glasgow on Friday, Cardiff on Saturday and finish in London on Sunday.

Cain, who played for Coventry City and later featured in reality TV show Ex On The Beach, founded the Azaylia Foundation to help fight childhood cancer through advancing early diagnosis and new treatment availability in the UK.

After completing a 100-mile ultra marathon in April, Cain is to undertake further athletic challenges this month.

He will be joined by friends, family and public figures along the routes.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News