Ekin-Su and Davide’s top moments as they are crowned Love Island champions

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti were one of Love Island 2022’s most dramatic couples, racking up an impressive selection of moments during their time in the villa.

As the self-proclaimed “Italian snack” and “Turkish delight” are crowned winners of the ITV2 dating show, here are five of the fiery pair’s most memorable moments, which led them to win over the hearts of many.

– Davide woos Ekin-Su with a homemade tiramisu

In a bid to show off his romantic side and express his true feelings for Ekin-Su, Davide prepared his partner a classic Italian dessert and surprised her with it at the mini fire pit.

After telling Ekin-Su: “I wanted to bring you here because this is the place where we had our first kiss,” and presenting her with a homemade tiramisu, Davide asked if she wanted to be “exclusive” with him.

Ekin-Su later shared her delight at the gesture in the beach hut, where she said: “I genuinely did not expect this from Davide. I am absolutely shocked, lost for words.

“I feel so happy. I feel like the luckiest girl on Earth and I’m just so grateful for my journey with him.”

– Davide becomes a meme

Davide first captured the hearts of the nation after he and Ekin-Su shared strong words with one another as the Turkish actress was revealed to have been sharing secret romantic moments with male islander Jay Younger.

As the pair came to blows over the secret rendezvous, Davide shouted at Ekin-Su, saying: “Actress, liar, get the f*** out.”

The line, said in Davide’s charming Italian accent, went on to become a meme across social media, with fans using the sound on TikTok to create their own videos.

– The couple’s parenting of Irene

During the show’s baby challenge, Ekin-Su and Davide became parents to baby Irene – a name agreed upon by the couple for having both Italian and Turkish heritage – and entertained audiences with their parenting of the life-like doll.

While Ekin-Su was treated to a mother’s day out with her fellow female islanders, Davide took it upon himself to whizz up some homemade baby food for his new daughter and was particularly impressed with his efforts.

They make it look so easy ? #LoveIsland

Speaking in the beach hut with Irene, he said: “When I give her food she doesn’t cry. She’s like me, if you give me I’m happy. So if I give her food she’s happy.”

Ekin-Su seemed to be won over watching her partner as a father, telling the girls: “To see him [Davide] as a dad, please god, just give me some babies now.”

– Davide and Ekin-Su’s first official date

The pair were given their first opportunity to spend some one-on-one time together outside the villa when they were taken to a vineyard and able to stomp grapes and share a selection of cheese and wine.

Despite getting off to a rocky start, the romantic date saw the pair’s romance begin to blossom as they discussed a potential future together.

OK so are we calling them Ekin-De or Davide-Su? #LoveIsland

Ekin-Su asked her partner: “Please, just please just trust me.”

To which Davide replied: “I will try. You’ve got a good character. You are strong, so this aspect from you attracts me. You don’t listen to other’s opinions, a bit like me.”

Before he could finish speaking Ekin-Su stood to embrace her partner and the pair shared a passionate kiss.

– The pair being serenaded on their final date

From their first date alone, to their final date – one of the series’ most memorable moments saw Davide and Ekin-Su share a tearful and romantic final date as the pair were serenaded by English tenor Alife Boe.

Ekin-Su and Davide were greeted by their surprise entertainment after being whisked off on a night-time date to a romantic colosseum-style setting lit with dozens of lanterns.

An almost speechless Ekin-Su said: “It feels like I’m in a dream.”

Davide toasted to them saying: “To our beautiful experience and hopefully we will last forever – it will last forever.”

Ekin-Su added: “This is probably the most romantic date I’ve ever been on in my life. I just can’t get over this. Purely because it’s everything I’ve always wanted.”