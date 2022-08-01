Alan Fletcher ‘thinking of going into medicine’ after Neighbours finale

Alan Fletcher

Neighbours stalwart Alan Fletcher has said he is thinking of going into medicine after playing Dr Karl Kennedy in the soap for 28 years.

Fletcher was among the longest serving cast members on the Australian series before it came to an end last week after 37 years on TV screens.

Fan favourite Dr Kennedy debuted in 1994 and served as the local GP for many of the central characters in the fictional Ramsay Street.

Speaking on Magic Radio Breakfast after the broadcast of the final episode, Fletcher was asked if he ever took on the role of doctor off-set.

Stefan Dennis, Annie Jones, Geoff Paine, Guy Pearce, Lucinda Cowden, Ian Smith and Paul Keane in the Neighbours finale (Channel 5/PA)

He said: “I try not to. But in fact, while I’ve been on Neighbours, I religiously don’t give medical advice, because I’m really worried of the authorities tracking me down.

“But now that I’ve finished Neighbours, I’m thinking about actually going into medicine.”

Reflecting on the finale, he added: “All I can say to you is that we have already had a celebration of a show that people have loved for 37 years.

“We want to see tears in the eyes in lounge rooms all over the UK. That’s our objective.

“As we’re saying thank you to the audience for being on the journey with us, it’s a great way to finish, I think it’s a beautifully crafted finish. Hopefully people will be happy with it.”

Margot Robbie (Ian West/PA)

Fletcher praised the show for launching the careers of pop stars Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan as well as Hollywood actors Guy Pearce and Margot Robbie.

“The treat, to me, is the pinnacle of what Neighbours can achieve in terms of training people and guiding them,” he said, when asked about Oscar-nominee Robbie.

“Mind you, when she walked into the studio very early on… Jackie Woodburne, who plays Susan, literally turned and went ‘OK, she’s the bees knees’.

“She’s got everything. She can do comedy, she can do wonderful high drama.

“Margot is a natural talent that was always destined to go to the top. She’s just marvellous, absolutely marvellous.”

The double-episode finale on Friday on Channel 5 attracted an average audience of 2.5 million, according to the broadcaster.