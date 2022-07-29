Notification Settings

Beyonce thanks fans for ‘love and protection’ following reported album leak

Published:

The pop superstar said she appreciated her fans – known as the Beyhive – for calling out ‘anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early’.

Beyonce at the Sound of Change Live – London

Beyonce has thanked fans for their “love and protection” following reports that her new album Renaissance was leaked online two days before its official release.

The pop superstar said she appreciated her fans – known as the Beyhive – for calling out “anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early”.

Outraged fans took to social media on Wednesday night, after audio files circulated on social media, reportedly allowing some listeners early access to the songs.

Minutes before the album’s official release on Friday, the singer addressed the situation in posts on social media.

“So the album leaked and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you can all enjoy it together,” she wrote.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection.

“I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early.

“It means the world to me. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being  patient.

“We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy.”

She signed off: “I love you deep.”

Renaissance is Beyonce’s seventh studio album, and her first offering in six years following the release of the critically acclaimed Lemonade in 2016.

