Stormzy and AJ Tracey join Daniel Kaluuya at London premiere of Nope

ShowbizPublished:

Musicians Stormzy, Joy Crookes and AJ Tracey joined cast members on the blue carpet at the Odeon Leicester Square on Thursday.

Rappers Stormzy and AJ Tracey were among celebrities to join Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya at a star-studded London premiere of Jordan Peele’s new horror film Nope.

Mercury Prize-nominated singer Joy Crookes, along with cast members including Keke Palmer and Donna Mills, also appeared on the blue carpet at the Odeon in Leicester Square.

Kaluuya, who gained worldwide recognition and his first Academy Award nomination after starring in Peele’s directorial debut Get Out, has reunited with him on his latest feature.

The 33-year-old actor wore black sunglasses with a white shirt and camel-coloured suit as he posed for pictures outside the central London venue.

Stormzy, 29, cut a casual figure in a dark top, black trousers and grey trainers as he stopped to take selfies with a huge line of fans.

Stormzy attending the UK premiere of Nope (Ian West/PA)

The Big For Your Boots hitmaker is a long-time supporter Kaluuya’s work, having name-checked the actor in a tweet after he won a Bafta “Rising Star” award in 2018.

The rapper tweeted at the time: “Daniel Kaluuya just won a Bafta what a flipping time to be alive. That’s emotional.”

In Nope, which is due for release in the UK on August 12, Kaluuya stars as wrangler OJ Haywood alongside Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.

Daniel Kaluuya attending the UK premiere of Nope (Ian West/PA)

Set on a Californian horse ranch, Nope is Peele’s follow-up to acclaimed features Get Out and Us, the former winning him the Oscar for best original screenplay.

His thought-provoking films are known for dealing with issues of race in the US and further afield through the lens of horror.

