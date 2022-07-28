Shirley Bassey to headline Bond 60th anniversary concert at Royal Albert Hall

Spectre Royal World Premiere – London

Dame Shirley Bassey will headline a charity concert at the Royal Albert Hall celebrating 60 years of the James Bond films.

The 85-year-old Welsh superstar, who recorded the themes to Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever and Moonraker, will top the bill at The Sound Of 007 in Concert in October.

The show will be curated by five-time Bond composer David Arnold and produced by Eon Productions.

It will feature Bond soundtrack artists such as Garbage, who recorded the theme to 1999’s The World Is Not Enough, and special guests including Brit Award-winner Celeste.

Each act will put their own spin on classic theme songs, backed by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and conducted by Nicholas Dodd.

The concert will take place on October 4 in a nod to the date of the world premiere for the first 007 film, Dr No, which was held on October 5 1962.

Further details about the artists and charity will be announced in due course.

Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said: “Music has always played a vital role in the success of the 007 series.

“Over the 60-year history, we have been blessed with the extraordinary talents of legendary composers and artists who have created the most powerful and moving musical contributions to our 25 films.

“The Sound Of 007 in Concert on October 4 will celebrate their tremendous achievements.”

The No Time To Die premiere at the Royal Albert Hall was attended by members of the royal family (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Lucy Noble, artistic director of the Royal Albert Hall, said: “We could not be more honoured to host this landmark anniversary of one of the world’s greatest franchises.

“The Hall has forged an indelible association with 007 over many years and we are delighted to help them celebrate.”

The celebrations will continue in November with a series of in-concert screenings of recent Bond films with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra performing the scores live to picture.

The series will feature the in-concert premiere of Spectre alongside Skyfall and Casino Royale.

The Royal Albert Hall has been the site of a number of Bond premieres, most recently No Time To Die, which was attended by the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.