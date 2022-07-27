Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton to helm fifth Avengers film

Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will reportedly helm the newly announced fifth Avengers movie.
The film, titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, was revealed by Marvel boss Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.
The studio confirmed to multiple US media outlets that Cretton will direct the film, which is slated for May 25 2025.
As part of a spate of Marvel announcements, which mapped the next Marvel “phases”, Feige announced that Phase Six would conclude with two new Avengers films.
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be the first, with another Avengers: Secret Wars, scheduled for release six months later on November 7 2025.