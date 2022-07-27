Notification Settings

Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton to helm fifth Avengers film

Published:

The film, titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, was revealed by Marvel boss Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

Shang-Chi UK premiere – London
Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will reportedly helm the newly announced fifth Avengers movie.

The studio confirmed to multiple US media outlets that Cretton will direct the film, which is slated for May 25 2025.

As part of a spate of Marvel announcements, which mapped the next Marvel “phases”, Feige announced that Phase Six would conclude with two new Avengers films.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be the first, with another Avengers: Secret Wars, scheduled for release six months later on November 7 2025.

