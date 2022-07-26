Long-time Academy member sentenced to eight years in prison for child sex abuse

Long time Academy member Jeffrey Cooper has been sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

Cooper, 70, sexually assaulted a girl, who was between 12 and 13 years old at the time, at his home between 2005 and 2007.

A member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences since 2002, he was convicted on three felony counts of performing lewd acts upon a child in May.

As well as his prison sentence, Cooper will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said: “Children are the most vulnerable members of our community.

“Mr Cooper abused his position of trust and caused incredible harm to helpless victims.