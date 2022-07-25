The Resort stars say they are blessed to have found their ‘TV family’

The Resort cast at 2022 Comic Con – “The Resort” Press Line

The stars of upcoming Peacock series The Resort say they feel blessed to have found an “acting family” in their fellow cast members.

Gabriela Cartol and Nina Bloomgarden said that the strong ties between the actors while filming on location in Puerto Rico helped them to “adapt” to the culture differences.

Created by Andy Siara, the mystery thriller is a multi-generational coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time.

Gabriela Cartol attends a press line for The Resort on day three of Comic-Con (Christy Radecic/AP)

Asked about comradery on set while filming, Cartol said: “We became a family.

“I always wanted an acting family and I couldn’t believe I was getting one.”

“The way we all got along, it was a blessing because we were in a foreign country and you have to adapt yourself to a different culture.

“To have that and share that with people that are actually being like your family, it’s such a blessing.”

Nina Bloomgarden attends a press line for The Resort on day three of Comic-Con (Christy Radecic/AP)

Bloomgarden added she had recently rediscovered a journal she had written as a teenager, in which she had also wished for a “TV family”.

“I wrote ‘I just want to be on a TV show with a TV family, that’s all I want’,” she said.

“While I was reading it I thought ‘I have that’ – it was wild, it was very surreal.”