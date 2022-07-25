In pictures: Famous faces who appeared at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Comic-Con returned in person for the first time in two years, attracting a stack of Hollywood A-listers who appeared to promote various upcoming projects.
Here are some of the famous faces that appeared in San Diego over the weekend.
Stars appeared in-person for the first time in two years, to promote various projects.
Comic-Con returned in person for the first time in two years, attracting a stack of Hollywood A-listers who appeared to promote various upcoming projects.
Here are some of the famous faces that appeared in San Diego over the weekend.