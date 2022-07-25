Notification Settings

In pictures: Famous faces who appeared at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Showbiz

Stars appeared in-person for the first time in two years, to promote various projects.

2022 Comic Con â Warner Bros. Theatrical Panel
Comic-Con returned in person for the first time in two years, attracting a stack of Hollywood A-listers who appeared to promote various upcoming projects.

Here are some of the famous faces that appeared in San Diego over the weekend.

2022 Comic Con – "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" Panel
Hugh Grant spoke during a panel for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on day one of the international festival (Richard Shotwell/AP)
2022 Comic Con – Star Trek Universe Panel
Sir Patrick Stewart attended the Star Trek Universe to promote the final series of Picard (Richard Shotwell/AP)
2022 Comic Con – Marvel Studios Panel
British Star Michaela Coel attends a panel for Marvel Studios to promote the upcoming Black Panther sequel (Richard Shotwell/AP)
2022 Comic Con – "The Sandman" Panel
Game Of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie attended a panel for Netflix’s The Sandman on day three (Richard Shotwell/AP)
2022 Comic Con – Marvel Studios Panel
Director James Gunn (left), Chris Pratt (centre left), Karen Gillan (centre right), and Pom Klementieff (right) promote upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 (Richard Shotwell/AP)
2022 Comic Con – Marvel Studios Panel
British actor Will Poulter also appeared as part of the Marvel panel to promote Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 (Richard Shotwell/AP)
2022 COMIC CON – Funko: Pop Talk Live! Panel
Shang Chi star Simu Liu was part of the Funko: Pop Talk Live! Panel on day 4 of Comic-Con (Richard Shotwell/AP)
2022 Comic Con – "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Panel
Morfydd Clark plays elvish queen Galadriel in the new Lord Of The Rings spinoff (Richard Shotwell/AP)
2022 Comic Con – Warner Bros. Theatrical Panel
Dwayne Johnson appeared shrouded in smoke, with electricity crackling, as he entered the stage to promote his DC blockbuster Black Adam (Richard Shotwell/AP)
2022 Comic Con – Warner Bros. Theatrical Panel
Lucy Liu brandished a large staff as she entered Hall H for the Shazam! Fury Of The Gods DC panel (Richard Shotwell/AP)
2022 Comic Con – Marvel Studios Panel
Paul Rudd appeared onstage at the Marvel ‘mega-panel’ on Saturday to promote Ant-Man: Quantumania due for release in February 2023 (Richard Shotwell/AP)
2022 Comic Con – "BRZRKR: The Immortal Saga Continues" Panel
Keanu Reeves appeared to discuss plans for his BZRKR series and also tease John Wick 4 (Richard Shotwell/AP)
2022 Comic Con – "Tales of the Walking Dead" Panel
Terry Crews appeared to promote new horror spinoff Tales Of The Walking Dead (Richard Shotwell/AP)
2022 Comic Con – Marvel Studios Press Line
Evangeline Lilly appeared onstage at the Marvel ‘mega-panel’ on Saturday to promote Ant-Man: Quantumania due for release in February 2023 (Richard Shotwell/AP)
2022 Comic Con – "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" Panel
Chris Pine attends a panel for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Richard Shotwell/AP)
2022 Comic Con – "Severance" Portrait Session
Ben Stiller poses for a portrait to promote Severance on day one of Comic-Con (Chris Pizzello/AP)
2022 Comic Con – "Clerks III" Portrait Session
Director Kevin Smith poses for a portrait to promote Clerks III on day three of Comic-Con (Chris Pizzello/AP)
