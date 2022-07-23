Keanu Reeves ready to ‘kill everyone’ in new John Wick 4 teaser

Keanu Reeves at special Screening of “DC League of Super Pets”

Keanu Reeves is ready to “kill everyone” in a new teaser trailer for John Wick 4, revealed on the second day of San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

A sneak peak and film poster was debuted by the actor during a surprise appearance at the Collider’s Directors on Directing panel at the convention on Friday.

John Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski was part of the panel, before Reeves arrived, saying: “Sorry to crash the party, they threw me out here.”

The hyper-violent John Wick series follows the eponymous hero assassin, played by Reeves, as he attempts to take revenge on those who have wronged him.

Stahelski and Reeves revealed the movie takes place in five main locations: Japan, America, Paris, Berlin and Jordan.

In the trailer, Wick is asked: Have you given any thought to how this ends?

“No one, not even you, can kill everyone.”

After a series of well-choreographed action scenes, some taking place in France, and cuts to a bloodied punching post, Lawrence Fishburne asks: “You ready John?”

“Yeah,” Reeves replies.