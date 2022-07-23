First glimpse at Douglas Henshall’s final appearance in Shetland

Fans of BBC One crime drama Shetland have been given a first glimpse at the upcoming series, which will see Douglas Henshall make his final appearance as DI Jimmy Perez.

Following the announcement that the 56-year-old Scottish actor will be leaving his role in the murder mystery series, the BBC has released an initial trailer ahead of the show’s seventh series airing in August.

The trailer opens with DI Jimmy Perez telling his team: “I got a concerned call from a Rachel Cairns. Her son, Connor, hasn’t returned home.

“This is a vulnerable young man. For the family’s sake, let’s find him.”

Henshall made his debut in the role of DI Jimmy Perez in 2013 in the TV adaptation of the crime novels by Ann Cleeves.

He announced his departure from the show earlier in the week, with the BBC saying he was leaving to explore other acting opportunities.

The trailer continues with clips of dramatic and some violent scenes, as the tension surrounding Connor’s disappearance builds.

It draws to a close with Rachel shouting: “Just find my son!” before panning out to show a picturesque view of the Shetland Islands coastline.

Henshall has starred alongside regulars including Alison O’Donnell, Steven Robertson, Mark Bonnar and Julie Graham over the seven series.

Despite Henshall’s departure, the show is expected to return for an eighth series in 2023, with a replacement for the role to be announced in due course.