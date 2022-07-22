Notification Settings

In Pictures: Colourful costumes as stars arrive for day one of Comic-Con

ShowbizPublished:

The entertainment extravaganza is under-way in San Diego.

A punk-style Spider-Man
A punk-style Spider-Man

Fans have flocked back to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time in two years.

The pandemic had put a stop to the pop culture celebration, and thousands of fans arrived at the convention to make up for lost time, many wearing elaborate costumes.

The panel for the new Dungeons And Dragons movie, starring British actors Hugh Grant and Rege-Jean Page, thrilled devotees on the opening day of the entertainment showcase.

William Shatner
William Shatner boldly goes on the Shatner On Shatner panel (Invision/AP)
A fan dressed as Xena, Warrior Princess
Jan Benjamin, of New York, dressed as Xena Warrior Princess (Invision/AP)
Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez
Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez promote the new Dungeons And Dragons movie (Invision/AP)
Vecna statue
A statue of Vecna from Stranger Things outside the convention centre (Invision/AP)

Thousands queued for hours in the sun for the event which saw strict protocols enforced, including Covid wristbands, vaccine checks and mandatory face masks.

Star Trek cosplayers
Fans dressed as characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation wait outside the convention centre (Invision/AP)
The Mad Hatter
Kaleigh Kailani, from Los Angeles, poses for a portrait dressed as the Mad Hatter (AP)
Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant said the new Dungeons And Dragons movie will have a ‘Monty Python vibe’ (Invision/AP)
A fan dressed as Aquaman
Jose Cuadros, of Escondido, California, dressed as Aquaman (AP)
Rocky statues
Statues of the characters Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed from the Rocky film franchise, at the PCS Premium Collectibles Studio stall (AP)
Fan dressed as Rey
Emily Marsh of Burbank, California, dressed as Rey from Star Wars (AP)
Boba Fett costume
Ten-year-old Flynn Carter, aged 10, of San Diego, otherwise known as Boba Fett for the day (Invision/AP)
