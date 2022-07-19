Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Nick Jonas pays tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra on her 40th birthday

ShowbizPublished:

The musician said he was ‘honoured’ to be spending his life with the Indian actress.

BAFTA Film Awards 2021
BAFTA Film Awards 2021

Nick Jonas has paid tribute to his wife Priyanka Chopra on her 40th birthday, describing her as “the jewel of July”.

Sharing a selection of photos of the couple at birthday celebrations, which included himself brandishing a novelty towel, the musician said he was “honoured” to be spending his life with the Indian actress.

It comes after the couple recently shared the first picture of their baby daughter, who was born via surrogate in January this year, who they refer to as “MM”.

“Happiest birthday to my love the jewel of July,” Jonas wrote on Instagram.

“So honoured to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you.”

Chopra responded in the comments, writing: “Love of my life.”

The couple have been married since 2018.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News