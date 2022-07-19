Former Sky executive Jane Millichip announced as Bafta CEO

Jane Millichip

Jane Millichip has been announced as Bafta’s new chief executive, taking over from Amanda Berry.

Berry announced last year she would be stepping down from her role after more than two decades at the organisation, alongside the charity’s chief operating officer Kevin Price, who announced he would depart in September 2022, after some years.

Millichip was previously Sky Studios’ chief content officer and prior to that had served as the corporation’s chief commercial officer.

Today we are excited to announce the appointment of Jane Millichip in the role of Chief Executive Officer. Jane was selected by the BAFTA Board of Trustees following a highly competitive search and will take up the role in October. Read more here: https://t.co/by3rkVweO2 pic.twitter.com/erm2wENozr — BAFTA (@BAFTA) July 19, 2022

She said: “Bafta is a world-renowned brand and arts charity; entrusting its welfare to a new CEO is no small matter.

“I salute Amanda Berry and Kevin Price for their long-standing and impressive tenure, and I am honoured to be given this opportunity to take the organisation forward in the next chapter of Bafta’s story.

“Increasing accessibility, inclusion and relevance for the beneficiaries of Bafta’s learning initiatives, for its members, for the screen industries and for public audiences, alongside a focused growth strategy, will enable Bafta to evolve and deliver its charitable goals for years to come.

“I have seen the passion and commitment from all those involved in the organisation, and I am thrilled to be joining such a brilliant team.”

Bafta Chief Executive Amanda Berry with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attending the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London.

Millichip’s 25-year-career in television spans “production, distribution and broadcasting”, Bafta said, adding she has “extensive international experience, having overseen editorial and commercial activities in Sky’s European markets”.

She was selected for the role by Bafta’s board of trustees “following an extensive and highly competitive search” and will commence the role in October.

Bafta chair Krishnendu Majumdar said: “This is the first time the CEO role has been available at Bafta in over 20 years and I’m thrilled that we’ve pulled off a real coup in finding Jane, an inspirational leader who shares Bafta’s values for making the screen industries more accessible, inclusive and environmentally sustainable.

“Jane brings with her a unique and impressive combination of top-level commercial and creative experience that will ensure Bafta delivers its charitable remit, maintains the gold standard of our Awards and makes a positive impact on the film, games and television industries.