Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck obtain marriage licence 18 years after split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have secured a marriage licence in the US state of Nevada.

Clark County Court records show the pair obtained a marriage licence that was processed on Saturday – with Lopez planning to take the name Jennifer Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez (Christopher Polk/PA)

County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya, who runs the Marriage Licence Bureau, told the PA news agency: “I can confirm that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez obtained a married licence last night, but their marriage certificate has not yet been filed. The licence is valid up to one year.

“If they have had a ceremony, they join Vegas A-list couples such as Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley and Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward – and the numerous couples who make up the Five Million Love Stories that make Las Vegas the Wedding Capital of the World.

“We wish Mr Affleck and Ms Lopez the same enduring love story.”

Lopez announced her engagement to actor Affleck in April, 18 years after they originally called off their wedding.

The singer and actress revealed the news in her OnTheJLo newsletter, where she shared a video of herself crying while admiring a huge green engagement ring.

The clip opened with a close-up of the ring before panning up to Lopez’s face, where she appears to wipe away tears.

Lopez had teased the “major announcement” with a video on Twitter and Instagram, in which she said: “I have a really exciting and special story to share…” and encouraged people to register for her newsletter.

She also added a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter handle.

The marriage licence comes a year after Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, rekindled their romance following Affleck’s split from the actress Ana DeArmas and Lopez’s break-up with baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

The Hollywood stars previously began dating in July 2002 and got engaged in November of that year.

They were due to tie the knot in September 2003 but postponed the wedding just days before the ceremony.

They ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

Lopez officially confirmed she was back together with Affleck in an Instagram post for her 52nd birthday, when she shared a picture of them kissing while on a private yacht.

They have since become red carpet fixtures as a couple, supporting each other at various film premieres and awards shows.

Lopez announced her split from Rodriguez, 45, in April 2021 and was photographed with Affleck in Montana in May.

Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. They divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

Ben Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner (Matt Crossick/PA)