The Rolling Stones invite Ukrainian choir to perform on stage in Vienna

ShowbizPublished:

The legendary rockers are performing in Vienna as part of their UK and European Sixty tour.

The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones have invited a boys and girls choir from Ukraine to perform with them onstage in Vienna as part of their Sixty tour.

The Dzvinochok boys choir and Vognyk girls choir group, alongside their choirmaster Ruben Tolmachov, managed to travel from Kyiv by road to the Ernst Happel Stadium where they will perform in front of an audience of 56,000.

Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood – joined by Steve Jordan on drums – will perform anthem You Can’t Always Get What You Want with 14 members from the two choirs onstage in Vienna on Friday.

It is the one and only time on the UK and European Sixty tour that a choir will perform with the band.

Choirmaster Mr Tolmachov said: “This is a very special night for the two choirs and a chance of a lifetime not to be missed, I’m so glad we made it here to Vienna a night to remember for all of us.”

As with all the dates on the tour, the Stones are expected to open their set with a video tribute to drummer Charlie Watts.

