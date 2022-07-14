US judge orders Britney Spears’ father to appear in court for questioning

Britney Spears at MTV Video Music Awards 2016 – Arrivals – New York

A US judge has ordered that Britney Spears’ father must appear in court to face questions relating to the alleged surveillance of his daughter.

Jamie Spears, 70, will be deposed within the next 30 days and must also produce all documents requested by the Toxic singer’s lawyers.

The orders were made during a hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, attended by members of US media.

It comes despite Mr Spears’ claims that all allegations that he spied on the singer using secret recording devices hidden in her bedroom during her conservatorship are “false”.

Speaking outside court following the hearing the singer’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart told reporters: “Today was a very good day in court for Britney Spears, and it was a very good day for justice.

“Mr Spears as the court determined has now effectively been hiding from his deposition for no less than nine months.

“The day of reckoning for Mr Spears has come… we have seen nothing but obstruction and stone-walling from him.”

He added: “His daughter is finally free. His daughter is married. His daughter is happy. His daughter wants to move on.

“Mr Spears, if he loves his daughter as he professes he does, should leave her alone.”

His lawyer’s have attempted to get Ms Spears herself to be deposed, a move which her own representatives have called “retaliatory”.

The pop star was freed from the controversial conservatorship arrangement, which allowed her father to control her life and finances for nearly 14 years, in November.