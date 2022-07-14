Grammys to return to Staples Centre for first time in three years

We’re coming in HOT ?

Nominations for the 65th #GRAMMYs will be announced Nov. 15, 2022 with Music’s Biggest Night set to return to the Los Angeles @cryptocomarena on Feb. 5, 2023.

Everything you need to know ▶️ https://t.co/S9opqOTHFJ pic.twitter.com/zmPxI7NJMr

— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) July 14, 2022