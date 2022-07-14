Notification Settings

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to headline BST festival in 2023

ShowbizPublished:

The world-famous rocker also announced shows in Edinburgh and Birmingham.

Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are the first headliners announced for British Summer Time’s (BST) 10th anniversary festival in 2023.

The world-famous rocker will make his debut at the Hyde Park festival on July 6, with a second performance lined up for July 8.

The shows are among a string of stadium performances announced on Thursday for the UK leg an international tour next year.

The other confirmed shows will be held at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on May 30 and at Birmingham’s Villa Park on June 16.

In May, the rocker announced a string of European dates from early 2023.

Major cities including Dublin, Paris and Barcelona are among those on the tour line-up, with American arena dates also recently announced.

The 2023 dates will mark the first live shows for Springsteen and the E Street Band since the conclusion of their 14-month, global The River Tour in Australia in February 2017.

The E Street Band consists of Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, with Soozie Tyrell, Jake Clemons and Charlie Giordano.

Last month, Springsteen surprised UK fans when he made an appearance during Sir Paul McCartney’s historic headline set at Glastonbury festival.

After the US rocker wished Sir Paul a happy 80th birthday, they played Glory Days and I Wanna Be Your Man.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on July 21 2022.

