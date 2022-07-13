Notification Settings

Mo Gilligan to host UK version of Jimmy Fallon’s music quiz show That’s My Jam

Published:

The original NBC gameshow draws inspiration from musical segments on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Mo Gilligan at the Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London

Mo Gilligan will host a new music quiz show created by US talk show host Jimmy Fallon, it has been announced.

The comedian will present a new UK version of That’s My Jam which is due to air on the BBC this coming winter.

The original NBC gameshow draws inspiration from musical segments on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with games including Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat and Slay It, Don’t Spray It.

Details on games and guests are yet to be revealed.

“Huge Announcement,” Gilligan wrote on Twitter.

“Excited to announce that I will be the host and presenter of #ThatsMyJam for @BBCOne a huge music quiz show coming this winter made by @jimmyfallon.”

Gilligan was the host of this year’s Brit Awards in February.

