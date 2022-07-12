Britain's Got Talent child star Connie Talbot scores first acting role

Connie Talbot: then and now

The 21-year-old stole the nation's hearts when she appeared on Britain’s Got Talent 12 years ago as a gap-toothed six-year-old.

Now the singer, from Streetly, is delving into the world of acting, and has been cast in a role for an upcoming Western musical.

Despite not going to stage school, Connie was asked to star in the independent musical which will be filmed at a set in Montana, with some scenes shot in LA.

Connie during her visit to Beverly Hills, California

Shooting for the musical has two potential start dates, autumn this year or summer next year.

Speaking about how the role came about, Connie said: "It was pretty random to be honest, the producer for the movie heard me on a Spotify playlist.

"Then he Googled my name and got in touch to ask if I wanted to be in a Western musical.

"I have never acted before, so it is all new to me.

"Over lockdown I took a few lessons and really enjoyed it.

"There are some crossovers, the performing element, when you are on stage you are yourself, but you put on a performance.

"I am very nervous but excited at the same time.

"I would always look at acting and think 'I want to do that'.

Connie's debut album, Over the Rainbow, was released back in 2007 and went on to sell more than 250,000 copies worldwide and reached number one in three countries.

She insists music will always be her first love and has been lucky enough to use her talents to write some of the songs for the musical.

When asked whether she has any plans in terms of music, Connie said: "Definitely, a lot of writing sessions at the moment, the next thing for me is releasing an EP, which will be my first as an adult.

"I just wrote a song for a K-Pop star, TAEYEON Heart, which was released earlier in the year."

Another creative outlet which Connie has mastered is YouTube, having amassed nearly 2 million subscribers on the platform.

She said: "I love YouTube, have been doing it since I was nine, maybe even younger.

"I like doing covers, but I really do want to get original music out there now.

"There are loyal people that have followed me from the beginning and I feel really lucky to have them still watching."

Another social media platform, TikTok, has seen rapid growth in recent years, and Connie thinks it has had a big impact on the music industry.

She said: "I never understood TikTok in the beginning really.

"But around lockdown I made an account and I think everyone was on it.

"It is a massive part of the music industry now, it affects what we hear in the charts.

"It is a great platform, it gives people who might not have been heard before the chance to go viral.

"The other day I was listening to some songs which have blown up on TikTok and they're two minutes, they don't need to be long anymore.

"It is definitely going to change the way people write songs."

Connie still lives in Sutton Coldfield, but would love to move out or spend more time in LA.

And she reflects on her time on Britain’s Got Talent fondly, describing it as a great platform.

"I don't remember a lot of it, but I remember wanting to be on the stage and sing," she said.

"I just wanted to give Simon a good show, I was very into The X Factor back then.