Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lorraine Kelly replaced on her morning show after testing positive for Covid-19

ShowbizPublished:

The presenter said the virus had ‘finally got me’.

The Sun Military Awards
The Sun Military Awards

Carol Vorderman has stepped in to replace Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show after the presenter tested positive for Covid-19.

Kelly, 62, tweeted early on Monday morning saying the virus had “finally got me” and she had returned a positive result over the weekend.

“Thanks to the vaccine it’s not too bad and I hope to be back at work very soon,” she wrote.

“Huge thanks to @carolvorders who will be hosting @lorraine until I’m back.”

Kelly did not confirm when she will return to her eponymous daytime programme.

The NHS recommends those with the virus try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people for five days, and avoid meeting people at higher risk from Covid-19 for 10 days.

Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls announced Vorderman would be stepping in as they opened their own show on Monday, which takes place before Lorraine.

Vorderman, 61, later told viewers that Kelly had caught “the dreaded you know what” and wished her a “speedy recovery”.

The former Countdown co-host then joked: “I didn’t look like this at five o’clock this morning, that is for sure.”

Following her post, Kelly received a flurry of replies from famous friends such as Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, and ITV journalist Paul Brand, as well as fans wishing her well.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News