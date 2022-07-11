Four new professional dancers to join Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing

Four new professional dancers will star in the next series Strictly Come Dancing, creating the BBC show’s largest ever roster.

European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas will join the programme.

The celebrity dancing competition will return to the BBC this autumn for its 20th season.

Welcome Carlos, Lauren, Michelle and Vito who join the show and become part of the biggest pro line-up in #Strictly history! ???? ? https://t.co/E7Es49BojE pic.twitter.com/TT7O7D24IJ — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) July 11, 2022

The dancers already revealed as taking part are Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

Coppola, who won the Italian version of Strictly in 2021, said: “I am really excited to become part of this family. I cannot wait to start this new adventure and to challenge myself. Strictly sto arrivando! (or: Strictly I am coming!)”

Vito Coppola (BBC/PA)

Gu said: “I’m thrilled to join Strictly and very excited to get started. It’s a new chapter of my life and a new challenge as well.

“I’m absolutely ready to take on this journey and to shine.”

Carlos Gu (BBC/PA)

Birmingham-born Oakley, who has been leading lady to Pernice and Anton Du Beke during their national tours, said: “I’ve grown up watching Strictly, always hoping that one day I could be part of the best show on television, doing what I love the most.

“Now that it’s happening, it doesn’t quite seem real. I can’t wait to start this new sequined adventure and join this incredible family.”

While Latin dance champion Tsiakkas said: “Being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing has been my dream ever since I was a little girl.

Michelle Tsiakkas (BBC/PA)

“I cannot believe my dream has come true. I’m so grateful to be joining this incredible family and I can’t wait to step on that magical dance floor and give it my all!”

It comes after two-time winner Oti Mabuse and Aljaz Skorjanec announced their departures.