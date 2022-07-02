Hugo Speer sacked from Full Monty reboot after ‘inappropriate conduct’ claims

Hugo Speer

Hugo Speer has been sacked from Disney’s forthcoming The Full Monty reboot series after allegations of “inappropriate conduct”.

The 53-year-old was due to reprise the role of Guy 25 years on from the release of the original film, which followed a group of unemployed men in Sheffield who form a striptease act.

A spokesperson for streaming service Disney+ said the decision to remove him from the show came following an internal investigation.

They said: “Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Hugo Speer on the set of a commissioned production.

“As is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his contract, with immediate effect.”

Representatives of Speer have been contacted for comment but The Times reported that he strongly denies the claims.

In the new series, Speer was due to star alongside former cast-mates such as Robert Carlyle as Gaz, Mark Addy as Dave, Lesley Sharp as Jean and Paul Barber as Horse.

The show will follow the original group of friends over eight episodes as they navigate post-industrial Sheffield and the struggles faced by crumbling healthcare, education and employment systems.

The original British comedy film was released in 1997 to critical acclaim.