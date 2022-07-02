Notification Settings

Denzel Washington among recipients of Presidential Medal of Freedom

Showbiz

The Oscar-winning actor joins a list of 17 recipients of the accolade, which is the highest civilian honour that can be bestowed in the US.

Denzel Washington at the 89th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
Denzel Washington is among the list of famous faces to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the White House has announced.

The Oscar-winning actor and director joins a list of 17 recipients of the accolade, which is the highest civilian honour that can be bestowed in the US.

It is presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours.

As well as Washington, other celebrities include two Olympic gold-medal winners, footballer Megan Rapinoe and gymnast Simon Biles.

Apple founder Steve Jobs is also to be presented with the honour posthumously.

The awards will be presented at the White House on July 7, 2022.

