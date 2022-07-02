Brenda Edwards to miss Chicago shows after suffering broken leg

The Prince of Egypt musical

Brenda Edwards has announced she will be unable to perform in the Chicago stage show today following a fall.

The Loose Women panellist and former X Factor contestant, 53, said she had fractured her fibula after slipping on a wet pavement in Blackpool.

Edwards, the mother of late music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, is playing Mama Morton in the touring production after stepping in to replace Gemma Collins.

Sharing a photo of her leg in a cast on Instagram, she wrote: “Gutted I’ll not be able to do my 2 shows today @ChicagoOnStage @WGBpl after slipping on a dodgy wet pavement here in Blackpool and fracturing my fibula, I was ready to go on in a wheelchair nowt wrong with my voice but I can’t.

“Hope to rejoin the wonderful talented cast soon.”

Former The Only Way is Essex star Collins was due to make her debut with the musical at the Sunderland Empire in May, but pulled out over a reported knee injury.

Edwards, who has also appeared in Hairspray, Carousel and We Will Rock You, stepped in and her first performance took place in early June.

She is starring alongside Lee Mead as Billy Flynn, Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart, Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly, Jamie Baughan as Amos Hart and BE Wong as Mary Sunshine.

Jamal Edwards died on February 20 from a heart attack caused by taking recreational drugs at the age of 31.