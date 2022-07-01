Scott Mills leaving Radio 1 to replace Steve Wright on Radio 2

The Audio and Radio Industry Awards â London

Scott Mills is to step down from his BBC Radio 1 show following 24 years at the network after it was announced he will join Radio 2 for a new weekday show.

Mills, 49, has hosted various shows on the radio station since 1998.

Upon leaving his current afternoon slot, Mills will make a move to BBC Radio 2 where he will take over the 2-4pm slot from presenter Steve Wright.

We have some sad news to share..@scott_mills and @Chris_Stark have decided that they will be leaving Radio 1 later this summer. Thank you from all of us for everything, we'll miss you greatly ♥️ Tune into their next show, this Monday from 1pm to hear what they have to say. pic.twitter.com/6EeESFvnpH — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) July 1, 2022

Wright announced he would be stepping down from his afternoon show on BBC Radio 2 after 23 years as part of a schedule shake-up at the station.

The 67-year-old broadcaster announced the news live on air on Steve Wright in the Afternoon on Friday, saying “I can’t hold the slot forever, so let’s give somebody else a go.”

Towards the end of the programme, he said: “Let me just break off for a moment to make an announcement. I’ll try not to become emotional or self-indulgent, this is going to be a little bit difficult.

“At the end of September, I’ll be taking a break from daytime radio. In other words, stepping down from this programme.

“At the beginning of this year, my friend and boss Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said she wanted to do something different in the afternoons.

“I’ve been doing this programme for 24 years at Radio 2, and so how can I possibly complain? The support and creative freedom as I’m given is fantastic at Radio 2, and really I can’t hold the slot forever. So let’s give somebody else ago.

“The great news is onwards and upwards. I’m staying at the BBC and Radio 2 to do some very exciting brand new digital projects and developing new podcasts, some of which actually will feature elements of this programme Steve Wright in the Afternoon.

“Anyway, all will become clear in the next few months, because we’re staying on this programme until the autumn.”

He continued: “In addition, I’ll still be presenting Love Songs every Sunday on Radio 2, and I’ll be making seasonal special programmes also on Radio 2 and BBC Sounds and Serious Jokin’ no G will be heard on BBC sounds and Radio 2.

We have some news… ? Changes are coming to weekdays from the Autumn ? We are bidding farewell to Steve Wright in the Afternoon. @Scott_Mills is joining to present an all-new Mon-Fri show from 2-4pm. @sarajcox is bringing you an extra hour of fun from 4-7pm. pic.twitter.com/dfLEYEDCfJ — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) July 1, 2022

“So plenty for me to do and I’m a happy bunny, but I know when time comes in the autumn to say goodbye to this show and miss you, but trust me, you’ll be in good hands.

“I’m going to be working at Radio 2, slightly fewer days a week and that means I can do so many other new projects as well, and perhaps at some point, have some lunch.

“So it’s business as normal. We’re going to be here, as I say, until the autumn on this programme, and of course Love Songs on Sunday. I just wanted you to know that.”

He has presented Steve Wright in the Afternoon on the Radio 2 slot since 1999 and also presents Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs on the network.

Wright will continue to present the daytime show until September 2022.

Mills, who will step into the afternoon slot currently held by Wright, has been a radio presenter since the age of 16 – at which time he presented a show on his local Southampton radio station Power FM.

After joining the BBC in 1998, Mills presented the BBC Radio 1 breakfast show until 2004 after which he moved to a weekend afternoon slot for six months.

He currently presents the Scott Mills show on Radio 1 between 1pm and 4pm, along with co-presenter Chris Stark who will also be stepping down from his current role.

Speaking about the move, Mills said: “Time actually does fly when you’re having fun, and that’s certainly been the case over the past 24 years at my beloved Radio 1. The station I pretended to be on in my bedroom from the age of six. The station I told my mum I wanted to work at, but never in a million years thought I would.

“There are too many people to thank from my Radio 1 journey. So to the immensely talented people I’ve worked with along the way, to our incredible listeners that have made us part of their everyday lives for so long and of course to Chris – not just my co-host, but one of my best friends in the world, which of course he will be forever. Thank you.

Adding: “I really cannot believe I’m going to be calling Radio 2 my new home! I’m beyond excited to be joining the team and working alongside my radio idols and friends at the legendary Wogan House.

“I would like to wish all the best to Steve, who is one of the finest broadcasters in the world and someone whom I look up to so much.”

Stark, 35, joined Mills as a co-presenter on the show in 2012 and the pair became popular thanks to a number of humours segments including Innuendo Bingo.