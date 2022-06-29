Notification Settings

Travis Barker pictured being taken to hospital following medical issue

ShowbizPublished:

The musician was shown on a stretcher being taken into Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at the 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker has reportedly been taken to hospital following an unconfirmed medical issue.

The musician, 46, who recently married reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, was pictured on a stretcher being taken into Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

In pictures obtained by US outlet TMZ, Barker can be seen on the stretcher raising a fist with his distinctive skull tattoo visible.

A black tracksuit-clad Kardashian, 43, who recently changed her surname on her official Instagram page to Barker-Kardashian, was shown by his side.

No further details of Barker’s visit to the hospital have been released.

His daughter Alabama Barker, 16, shared a message on her Instagram story, reading “please send me your prayers” followed by an sad-faced emoji.

