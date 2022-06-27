Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Martin Freeman: Black Panther sequel will be exceptional despite loss of star

ShowbizPublished:

The actor said film fans would not see the new direction of the film coming ‘in a billion years’.

Martin Freeman
Martin Freeman

Martin Freeman says that the upcoming Black Panther sequel will be “really exceptional”, despite the loss of its main star, Chadwick Boseman.

The actor, who appears in the Marvel Comic Universe (MCU) as Everett Ross, said fans would not see the new direction of the film coming “in a billion years”.

Boseman, who played the character of King T’Challa in the groundbreaking original movie, died in August 2020 aged 43 of cancer.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler, has seen much debate over how the series should deal with his death.

Speaking on BBC’s The One Show, Freeman said: “Obviously there was a big change when Chadwick Boseman passed, that’s the main change: there’s no T’Challa any more.

“(But) I think you can expect another very good film.

“When Ryan Coogler, the director and writer, took me through what it was going to be, I was like ‘Wow’.

“I mean, it takes a direction that you think, I didn’t see that coming in a billion years. I think it’s going to be really, really exceptional.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set for release in November.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News