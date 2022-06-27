Gemma Owen says Ekin-Su ‘loves causing drama’ in fiery Love Island exchange

Love Island 2021

Gemma Owen accused fellow Love Island contestant Ekin-Su Culculoglu of “loving causing drama” after a fiery exchange on the ITV dating show.

Monday’s episode saw Gemma, daughter of footballer Michael Owen, confront Ekin-Su over “dickhead behaviour” after rumours were spread about true feelings for partner, fishmonger Luca Bish.

The situation began earlier in the day when Dami Hope attempts to read Gemma’s mind on how she regards her relationship with Luca.

FIRST LOOK: Ekin-Su starts the wheels on a gossip train that might not be able to be stopped. Will this cause a diversion for Gemma and Luca?

He says: “You’re happy with Luca right now.

“I feel like it would take a lot for your head to turn but there is a small chance that it probably could if someone really came in that was 100% you.

“I feel like that is where the confusion would probably come for you because we’re not here to play games.

“I feel like you’re still open in a sense, probably more open than Luca.”

Gemma admits: “Yeah, that was quite impressive. I don’t think you’re that far wrong.”

Ekin-Su later relays the “reading” to Paige and Jacques, who proceeds to tell his friend Luca as he says he wants to “have his back”.

As news gets back to Gemma about Ekin-Su’s conversations, Gemma confronts Ekin-Su saying: “You have started this, you’ve made drama over nothing.”

“People need to concentrate on their own dramas, then if your relationship is perfect then you can give me advice but until then keep your nose out of it,” she says.

“You’ve spoken about what Dami said about me…hung to the bit you knew was going to cause the most drama and run with it.

“I think that’s dickhead behaviour…maybe you should just keep your nose out of other people’s business and shut up.”

Speaking later in the beach hut, Gemma continues: “She has no right to say that and she knew by saying that she was going to cause s***.

“She is just loving causing drama at the minute and it’s starting to wind everyone up.”

Gemma later clarified her feelings, saying: “If someone comes in here that’s like 100% my type, I have a better connection than with Luca, I get better on with than Luca, and I like more than Luca then, of course, I’m going to be open to getting to know whoever that person is.

“Do I think that’s likely? No.”

She later reconciled with Luca, after he tells her the situation has made him feel “like a right muppet”, but admits the exchange was still “a bit frosty”.

Elsewhere direct conversations took place for both Paige and Tasha who both turned away prospective rivals to their current partners Jacques and Andrew Le Page.

Jay tells Paige: “I made my bed and had to lie in it…The first week, the door was potentially open then…I appreciate you being honest with me.

“Them doors man…the button just isn’t working,” she replies.

Tasha confesses that she is “tunnel-visioned” on Andrew and confesses in the beach hut that a conversation with him was “one of the best moments I’ve ever had with a guy in my whole life”.