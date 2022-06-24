Wolf Alice ’emotional’ after nearly missing Glastonbury set over travel issues

Glastonbury Festival 2022

Wolf Alice told the crowd at Glastonbury “you have no idea” after coming close to missing their set because of travel problems.

The Mercury Prize-winning band nearly found themselves stuck in Los Angeles ahead of their Friday afternoon slot on the Pyramid Stage after their flight was cancelled.

However, after taking to the stage frontwoman Ellie Rowsell said: “Wow, you have no idea. You have no idea. Let’s have some fun.”

Ellie Rowsell and Theo Ellis of Wolf Alice perform on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

The band played a series of tracks including ones from their recent album Blue Weekend.

Before their final song, she added: “We didn’t think we would get here today but we did and we are really emotional.

“We hope you have the best weekend. This is the best festival in the world so I am sure you will.”

The alt-rock band shared their travel issues on Twitter on Thursday as they asked: “Has anyone got a private jet in LA?”.

They emphasised they were serious about the request as they revealed their flight due to get them to the festival had been cancelled.

Later that day they updated their fans by confirming that they would now be taking a flight to Seattle where they could then get a plane direct to London.

The band shared updates on their social media about their chaotic journey to the festival (Yui Mok/PA)

On Friday morning, the band provided further updates on their chaotic journey in a series of videos on their Instagram story.

It showed them landing at Heathrow Airport as well as singer Rowsell prepping for the concert wearing a face mask and bassist Theo Ellis taking a nap.

Wolf Alice were followed on the Pyramid Stage by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and Sam Fender was kicking off his set at 8.15pm.